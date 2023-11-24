Drunk Audi driver had Stella and open bottle of brandy in his car after being stopped by police in Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police noticed “something amiss” with a Peugeot that was travelling down Hill Place in Nelson at around 1:45pm Wednesday (November 22).
Officers stopped the vehicle, which they suspected was driving on cloned plates, and conducted a drugs wipe with the driver.
He tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. He was also disqualified from driving at the time of being stopped.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle on a road/ public place without third party insurance and driving with excess drugs.
He was later charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road/ public place without third party insurance.
Officers were later made aware of a person who was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol at around 9pm.
Police located the Audi and the driver at a petrol station forecourt near Deepdale Shopping Park in Blackpool Road.
Two empty bottles of Stella and a “part-used” bottle of brandy were subsequently found inside the car.
The man refused a breathalyser and was arrested on suspicion of failure to provide a breath test and for driving without insurance.
He was later found to be over three times the legal limit once he arrived in custody. He has since been released under investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to remind you of the consequences that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs can have.
“Drivers can risk up to six months imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.
“Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years imprisonment.”