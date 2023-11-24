Preston bar where former owner knocked out a pensioner is allowed to stay open
A meeting was held yesterday (Thursday, November 23) to discuss the premises licence of Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite in Church Street.
It was called by Lancashire Constabulary, after James Peoples, 36, attacked a 72-year-old customer in the bar on October 2, leaving him unconscious.
Peoples, of Dodgson Place, Preston, has since resigned as a director and Leroy Allen is the sole director of the company.
What did the police say?
In a report to the council, Lancashire Constabulary said: “The company director (Peoples) was deemed to be heavily intoxicated throughout the incident.
"In May 2023, Lancashire Constabulary received a similar report where the same director saw allegations of racial abuse after he had been ejected from the premises by door staff.
"A Licensed Premises has an obilgation up promote the Licensing Objectives, however one of the directors of the company that hold the Premises Licence has proven to be a source of Crime & Disorder at the premises.”
What happened at the meeting?
A licensing sub committee agreed the following additional conditions would be imposed on to the premises licence:
- James Peoples is to have no managerial capacity at the premises, nor is he to be present on the premises whilst licensable activities are taking place.
- The premises is to have a written drugs policy which shall determine how the premises address and minimise drug use at the premises. The policy shall be reviewed at least once per annum and made available to Responsible Authorities upon request.
- And condition number 8 (under the heading Crime and Disorder) on the premises licence was modified to include conflict management within the staff training.
What did James Peoples admit to and what was his punishment?
Peoples was brought before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 3, where he admitted to ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm).
He was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work for the assault.
He was also ordered to pay £600 compensation to his victim.