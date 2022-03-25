Disqualified driver who lied to police after being caught speeding in Preston jailed

Steven Lee’s Mercedes convertible was recorded driving at excess speed in Woodplumpton Lane in December 2020.

When he received the speeding ticket in the post, the 36-year-old initially claimed it was one of his employees that was driving the car.

Lee, from Preston, eventually pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and perverting the course of justice earlier this year.

Steven Lee tried to lie to police after he was caught speeding in Broughton. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (March 23).

Lee was sentenced to four months in prison for driving while disqualified and six months for perverting the course of justice.

He will serve both sentences concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further two years and three months and will be required to take an extended retest before driving again.

“Remember folks - always drive responsibly and don’t drive at all if you’re banned,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“And make sure you’re truthful when replying to the request for driver information, because we will find out and you’ll face more serious charges when we do.”