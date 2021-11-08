Family pay tribute to 'devoted' Lancashire mum and grandma killed in M6 crash

Suzanne Taylor, from Burscough, died following a crash on the M6 northbound between junctions 17 and 18 on Saturday, October 30.

The collision, which involved three vehicles, also left a 49-year-old woman from Lancashire with "serious injuries".

The family of the 71-year-old have paid a touching tribute to her, remembering her as a "devoted mum and Nan".

The fatal crash occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 17 (Sandbach Interchange) and 18 (Middlewich Junction) (Credit: Google)

In a statement, Suzanne’s family said: "Suzanne was a devoted mum of three and Nan to two grandchildren.

"She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends who were privileged enough to know her."

The fatal collision occurred at around 12.30am and involved a Mercedes, Kia and HGV.

Suzanne, a passenger in the Kia, died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man from Stockport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information, or video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, or by visiting www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoting IML 112025.