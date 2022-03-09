Driver who rammed police car in Chorley found in possession of ‘large quantity of drugs’ after arrest

A Volkswagen was chased by police after it rammed a patrol car that had attempted to stop it in Chorley on Tuesday afternoon (March 9).

The vehicle later failed to stop police again after it was spotted in Blackburn.

The vehicle was found and the driver – who was “in possession of a large quantity of drugs” – was arrested nearby, police said.

A driver was found "in possession of a large quantity of drugs" after ramming a police car in Chorley. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

