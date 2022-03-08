Arrests made after hit-and-run collision injures two people riding e-bike in Leyland
Two men have been arrested following a hit-and-run collision in Leyland which “could have had life-changing consequences”.
A van hit two men on an electric pedal bike before colliding with a Mercedes in Slater Lane at around 12.55pm on Saturday, March 5.
The white panel van had been seen overtaking vehicles in Leyland Lane prior to the hit-and-run.
The two men riding the e-bike received injuries which included a broken hand and a fractured ankle, police said.
Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon (March 8).
DC Ben Smith, of Chorley CID, said: “This is a very serious incident which could have had life-changing consequences.
“The two men who were hit are very lucky that the injuries have not been more severe.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or had CCTV or dashcam footage was asked to contact the police by calling 101, quoting log reference lc-20220305-0683.