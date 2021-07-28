Driver 'thought it was funny' to speed at 73mph in 40mph zone in Preston

The incident occurred at a speed check site in Tom Benson Way, police said.

While the driver may have initially found his antics funny, officers said he now faces disqualification.

In a Tweet posted at around 10.55pm yesterday (July 28), a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Driver thought it was funny to accelerate heavily away from a speed check site on Tom Benson Way.

"Unlucky for him we can still catch motorists going away from us. Caught at 73mph in a 40mph.

"Stopped and reported. May face a disqualification."

Speeding penalties

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and 3 penalty points added to your licence, unless you're given the option to attend a speed awareness course.

You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years.

Check your driving licence record to see if you have points on your licence.

