Driver stopped in Lancaster had taken drugs and had no insurance or tax
A driver stopped in Lancaster was driving under the influence of drugs and had no insurance or road tax.
By Michelle Blade
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter: “Vehicle stopped in Lancaster. It was showing no insurance or tax.
“The driver also provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis
“One arrested section 5a of the Road Traffic Act and reported for various motoring offences.”
If you're convicted of drug driving you'll get:
*a minimum 1 year driving ban.
*an unlimited fine.
*up to six months in prison.
*a criminal record.