Driver spotted reaching speeds of over 150mph on M65 arrested after failing roadside drugs wipe
A motorist failed a roadside drugs wipe after being caught reaching speeds in excess of 150mph on the M65.
A VW Golf drove “erratically” past traffic officers before joining the M65 westbound at high speeds in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 12).
The driver was spotted reaching speeds in excess of 150mph before being stopped by police.
They subsequently failed a drugs wipe for cannabis and blew 16mcgs of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
Police confirmed they were arrested for dangerous driving and drug driving.