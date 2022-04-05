Driver reported after being caught speeding through 50mph roadworks on M55
A motorist was caught reaching speeds of nearly 70mph through 50mph roadworks on the M55.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:56 pm
A motorist was clocked driving of 68mph through 50mph roadworks on the westbound carriageway at around 2.55pm on Tuesday (April 5).
Police said the motorist also failed to notice the “fully liveried BMW 3 series” behind them.
“Driver reported for summons,” a spokesman for the force said. “
Roadworks are in place along the M55 where a new junction is being constructed as part of the Preston Western Distributor project.
