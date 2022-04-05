Driver reported after being caught speeding through 50mph roadworks on M55

A motorist was clocked driving of 68mph through 50mph roadworks on the westbound carriageway at around 2.55pm on Tuesday (April 5).

Police said the motorist also failed to notice the “fully liveried BMW 3 series” behind them.

“Driver reported for summons,” a spokesman for the force said. “

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks are in place along the M55 where a new junction is being constructed as part of the Preston Western Distributor project.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.