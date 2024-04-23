Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver was caught reaching speeds of more than 70mph on a 30mph road in West Lancashire.

Police stopped 15 people who were exceeding the 30mph speed limit on Holmeswood Road in Rufford on Sunday.

All were issued with a traffic offence report.

15 people were caught exceeding the 30mph speed limit on Holmeswood Road in Rufford (Credit: Google)

One driver was clocked driving at 71mph in the 30mph zone.

Officers said they would be summonsed to court and “dealt with accordingly”.

Insp Chris Walsh, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “It is well researched and documented that speeding kills and so we would urge all motorists to drive safely and within the confines of the law.

“We are committed to reducing the number of people killed and injured on the county’s roads and we will continue to use enforcement, engagement and education of drivers to help us achieve this.”

What is a traffic offence report (TOR)?

Anyone caught speeding by an Officer could be issued a TOR (Traffic Offence Report), resulting in a conditional offer of fixed penalty which is currently £100 and three points on their licence or if eligible receive a speed awareness course offer as an alternative to prosecution.

Motorists detected driving at high speeds will be referred to the Magistrates’ Court.