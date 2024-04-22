Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drugs crackdown in Preston saw a number of people arrested after police stop and searched suspects on city streets.

Two men were charged and another two suspects are under investigation after officers seized cocaine, heroin and cannabis - as well as £50,000 in cash - during patrols last week.

One man, aged 27, was searched while carrying his shopping. Inside a rucksack, officers found a large stash of cocaine.

In a second incident, officers seized £50,00 in cash from a couple’s home after arresting the man during a stop and search in Fishwick. His partner was also arrested.

You can find more details on these incidents in our round-up below...

Lancashire Police said the following arrests were made by Preston Task Force in response to concerns raised about drug dealing in the city.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire. It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Suspect found with wraps of cocaine

“The first occurred on Wednesday, April 10 and relates to a stop search conducted on a male, who the community had contacted us about being involved in selling drugs.

“The 26-year-old male was sighted on Meadow Street in Preston and was searched under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act.

“He was found to have an extendable baton on his person.

“After a further search, several separate wraps of suspected cocaine were located, along with two mobile phones.

“He was arrested and has since been bailed whilst the investigation is ongoing.”

Cocaine stashed in shopper’s rucksack

On Thursday, April 11, Preston Task Force officers were back on Meadow Street where they stop-searched a second man using powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“The man was quietly confident holding his shopping but a large quantity of drugs (cocaine) was found in his rucksack.

“The man’s address was searched and further quantities of cocaine and cannabis and several thousand pounds in cash were seized.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Marquis Africa, 27, of Owtram Street, Preston was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and money laundering.

“He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court.”

£50,000 in cash seized from couple’s home

On Friday, April 12, officers conducted another intelligence led stop of a motor vehicle in Hawarden Road, Fishwick.

“The driver was found to have no driving licence or insurance.

“However, after a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search a large quantity of controlled drugs (heroin & crack cocaine) were located on his person.

“The man was arrested and addresses were searched where over £50,000 was located and seized.

“A 33-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Michael Brennan, 43, of Broughton Street, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drugs of Class A, money laundering and driving offences.

“He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court.