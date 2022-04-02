Drink-driver nearly three times legal limit after crashing into field in Ribble Valley

A car left the road before coming to a rest in a field off Twitter Lane at around 12.15pm on Friday (April 1).

When the driver was breathalysed, her sample contained 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

The 34-year-old woman was charged with drink-driving on Saturday morning (April 2).

A drunk driver was arrested after their car crashed into a field in Bashall Eaves. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She is to appear in court at the end of April.

