Drink-driver nearly three times legal limit after crashing into field in Ribble Valley
A drunk driver was arrested after their car crashed into a field in Bashall Eaves.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 9:59 am
A car left the road before coming to a rest in a field off Twitter Lane at around 12.15pm on Friday (April 1).
When the driver was breathalysed, her sample contained 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.
The 34-year-old woman was charged with drink-driving on Saturday morning (April 2).
She is to appear in court at the end of April.
