Motorist 'distracted by sat nav' almost crosses three lanes of traffic on M6 near Lancaster

The motorist was driving near junction 33 (Hampson Green) in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 1).

Police said they got distracted while checking for directions on their satnav, causing them to misjudge a bend.

The car “nearly went across three live lanes of the M6” before landing on a grass verge.

The driver was subsequently reported for driving without due care and attention.

