A drink-driver who disposed of several bags of cocaine after a crash which killed a 32-year-old woman in Poulton has been jailed.

Ashley Dean spent six hours drinking at a pub before getting behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Vivaro van on March 23, 2022.

Driving at speeds of between 47mph and 57mph in a 30mph zone, Dean failed to negotiate a left hand bend in Blackpool Road at around 10.15pm.

The van crossed into the opposing lane and struck the offside kerbstone before coming to a stop wedged against a lamppost.

Ashley Dean spent six hours drinking at a pub prior to a fatal crash which killed a 32-year-old woman in Poulton (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lisa Birtwistle, 32, was his front seat passenger. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Rather than ringing for assistance, Dean – who was nearly twice the drink-drive limit – disposed of several bags of cocaine in a nearby alleyway.

Tests later showed that as well as being over the drink-drive limit, Dean had cocaine and cannabis in his system.

He was also not insured to drive the vehicle.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

He was jailed for nine years and four months at Preston Crown Court on Friday (November 3).

He was also banned from driving for 14 years.

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “As a direct result of Dean’s selfish actions, Lisa lost her life.

“He will have to live with the consequences of his truly shameful behaviour.

“My thoughts are very much with Lisa’s loved ones today. I hope the outcome of this case brings them some form of closure.

“Sadly, I am talking about yet another fatality caused by an individual driving whilst impaired.