Morecambe nuisance street beggar to be hauled before courts again
Morecambe police said Daniel Dennis Dube, of no fixed abode, has today been charged and remanded for two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.
He will be sentenced on October 20, 2023.
The CBO was granted in April this year against Dube.
The order has prohibitions which prevent Dube from aggressively begging and being anti-social.
A spokesperson for police said: “Thank you to the members of the public who have supported the police with the enforcement of a CBO.
“This wouldn't be possible without them reporting instances of nuisance and begging from Dube.”