The arson occurred on Bowland Avenue at around 4:20am on Sunday Aug 28.

CCTV footage shows two people walking away from Bowland Avenue at around 4.13am.

Police would like to speak to them as they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

A post on the official Chorley Police facebook page read: “We appreciate that these images are not the best quality, but we are hoping someone may recognise the people pictured as we try to investigate what happened.”

They are also asking for people to come forward with information, dashcam or CCTV footage.