Do you know these men? Chorley Police appeal for info after car arson on Bowland Avenue
Police would like to speak with the two people seen on CCTV in Chorley after a car was set alight on Bowland Avenue early on the Sunday morning of August 28, 2022.
The arson occurred on Bowland Avenue at around 4:20am on Sunday Aug 28.
CCTV footage shows two people walking away from Bowland Avenue at around 4.13am.
Police would like to speak to them as they may be able to assist with their enquiries.
A post on the official Chorley Police facebook page read: “We appreciate that these images are not the best quality, but we are hoping someone may recognise the people pictured as we try to investigate what happened.”
They are also asking for people to come forward with information, dashcam or CCTV footage.
If you have any information that may be able to help, please call 101 quoting the log number 0340 of 28th August 2022.