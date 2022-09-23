Huge cannabis farm found in house on Rose Lane as police seize 600 plants

The large amount of illegal plants were found growing in plastic pots at the domestic property in the Holme Slack area of Preston.

They were discovered by police officers on Wednesday (Sept 21, 2022), who have also thanked the local community for their support in the operation.

The Preston Neighbourhood Policing team are continuing to make enquiries, and have not yet made any arrests.

Cannabis farm found on Rose Lane in Preston

