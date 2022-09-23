Huge cannabis farm found in house on Rose Lane as police seize 600 plants
A cannabis farm was shut down after police found 600 plants growing in a house on Rose Lane.
By Lucinda Herbert
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:48 pm
The large amount of illegal plants were found growing in plastic pots at the domestic property in the Holme Slack area of Preston.
They were discovered by police officers on Wednesday (Sept 21, 2022), who have also thanked the local community for their support in the operation.
The Preston Neighbourhood Policing team are continuing to make enquiries, and have not yet made any arrests.