Lancashire Police refers itself to watchdog over fatal Clayton-le-Woods explosion

Carl Whalley, 57, died after a suspected explosion at his semi-detached home in Kirkby Avenue at around 1.30pm on Friday (October 15).

On Monday (October 18), the Post revealed Mr Whalley claimed he was the target of a bomb threat four years ago.

After the allegations surfaced online, officers confirmed they were looking into the claim as part of their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Whalley died after an explosion at his semi-detached home in Kirkby Avenue, Clayton-le-Woods.

They also confirmed they were in the process of reviewing the circumstances of the incident to determine whether a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct was required.

Today (October 20), The IOPC confirmed it had received a referral from Lancashire Police "due to the fact officers had contact with the occupant prior to the incident".

"We are assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required," a spokesman said.