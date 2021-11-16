Devastated mum says she can never return to live in Burnley after thieves ransack her home and steal children's Christmas presents

A Princess style doll's house Nicola Grimshaw had wrapped ready to give to her three-year-old daughter, Essie Dand, on Christmas Day, was among the haul stolen from the terraced house in Owen Street, Rosegrove.

Nicola is a full time carer for Essie who has undergone open heart surgery twice in her short life after she was born with heart problems.

The doll's house was one of several gifts stolen, including a laptop Nicola had bought for her son, Albie Dand, who is six. Raiders also helped themselves Albie's X Box, TV and Nintendo Switch console from his bedroom.

The heartless thieves even took the little boy's money box containing cash he had collected while 'trick or treating' on Hallowe'en.

Nicola said: "I am just sickened, I still can't believe it has happened. Whoever did this knew they were stealing from children.

" I don't think I will be able to live in Burnley again, even though I was born and bred here."

Nicola (41) made the shocking discovery when she returned to the property on Sunday after being away since Friday.

Intruders smashed the kitchen window at the rear of the house to gain entry to the property before ransacking every room. They even used the quilt cover from Nicola's bedroom to stash their haul.

Nicola, who is now staying with relatives, added: "I noticed the TV had gone when I walked into the lounge and then we discovered they had searched every room and taken just about everything

"I can't go back to that house now. Albie is too scared to sleep in his bedroom as he knows people have been in it."

In a bid to help Nicola replace her children's toys and presents her auntie, Carol Grimshaw has launched a gofundme page. If you would like to make a donation please click HERE.