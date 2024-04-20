Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are searching for a man who has been attacked with a machete.

The attack happened at about 3.25pm on Wednesday on Whiteray Road in the Ryelands area of Lancaster when the victim was assaulted with a machete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He managed to make off from the scene, but officers are now looking for him as they are concerned about his welfare as he could need medical attention as a result of the injuries suffered in the assault. He is Alex McKenzie, 22, of no fixed address.

Alex McKenzie, 22, of no fixed address

Alex is white, slim, five ft 10ins tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a baseball cap and a hooded jacket.

Police are also asking for help to identify this man captured on CCTV in connection with the attack.

Lancashire Police want to speak to this man in connection with a machete attack in Lancaster

Det Insp Matt Entwistle, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a shocking incident which has left a man with some significant injuries which could require medical attention. I would appeal to anyone who has any information about where Alex McKenzie could be to come forward and let us know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also want to trace the man in the CCTV images so if anyone knows who this could be I would urge them to contact us.”

Lancashire Police want to speak to this man in connection with a machete attack in Lancaster

A man has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s attack. Daniel Martin, 38, of Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, is charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife/bladed article in public place, possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Anyone with information should contact us by emailing [email protected] or calling on 101 quoting log 0993 of April 17th.