Detectives searching for man attacked with machete in Lancaster and trying to identify second man
Detectives are searching for a man who has been attacked with a machete.
The attack happened at about 3.25pm on Wednesday on Whiteray Road in the Ryelands area of Lancaster when the victim was assaulted with a machete.
He managed to make off from the scene, but officers are now looking for him as they are concerned about his welfare as he could need medical attention as a result of the injuries suffered in the assault. He is Alex McKenzie, 22, of no fixed address.
Alex is white, slim, five ft 10ins tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a baseball cap and a hooded jacket.
Police are also asking for help to identify this man captured on CCTV in connection with the attack.
Det Insp Matt Entwistle, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a shocking incident which has left a man with some significant injuries which could require medical attention. I would appeal to anyone who has any information about where Alex McKenzie could be to come forward and let us know.
“We also want to trace the man in the CCTV images so if anyone knows who this could be I would urge them to contact us.”
A man has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s attack. Daniel Martin, 38, of Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, is charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife/bladed article in public place, possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Anyone with information should contact us by emailing [email protected] or calling on 101 quoting log 0993 of April 17th.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.