Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring
Last year saw demand for puppies increase massively, meaning that prices for some breeds have more than trebled.
Many of us welcomed new puppies to our families over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.
But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just 18 months ago.
Research from pet retailer Pets at Home shows that the average puppy in the UK costed a hefty £1,875 in 2020 – more than double the average price in 2019.
And some breeds will set you back an average of nearly £3,000.
Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.