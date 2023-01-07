Police appeal for Leyland man in domestic abuse investigation
A Leyland man is wanted by police in relation to a domestic abuse incident.
By Lucinda Herbert
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lewis Westwood, 28, is described as having short receding mousy brown hair which he sometimes wears in a ‘comb-over’.
Lancashire Police want to speak with him about a domestic abuse investigation.
The man is also described as white, 5 foot 6 in height, slim build with blue eyes, and may be in the Blackburn area.
If anyone has any information, call 101 or email Sergeant Harrison on [email protected] For immediate sightings call 999.