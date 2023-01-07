News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal for Leyland man in domestic abuse investigation

A Leyland man is wanted by police in relation to a domestic abuse incident.

By Lucinda Herbert
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lewis Westwood, 28, is described as having short receding mousy brown hair which he sometimes wears in a ‘comb-over’.

Lancashire Police want to speak with him about a domestic abuse investigation.

Police appeal: Have you seen Lewis Westwood?
The man is also described as white, 5 foot 6 in height, slim build with blue eyes, and may be in the Blackburn area.

If anyone has any information, call 101 or email Sergeant Harrison on [email protected] For immediate sightings call 999.