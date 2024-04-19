Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackburn man is awaiting sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting young woman.

In November 2021, Kamran Rashid sexually assaulted a young woman at a house in Blackburn.

The victim woke up to find 40-year-old Rashid was in the same bed as her. He then engaged in sexual activity with her without her consent.

The victim was so traumatised that she ran from the scene.

Rashid, formerly of Cheetham Street, Blackburn, and now of no fixed address, was arrested later the same day and charged with rape.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration when he appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

Rashid, who has previous convictions for sexual offences and is a Registered Sex Offender, was remanded into custody to be sentenced on June 3.

DC Sarah Fyans, of our East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "Rashid is a dangerous pervert who committed this heinous offence on a really vulnerable young woman.

"Rashid knew exactly what he had done but made the victim wait until the day before she was due to give evidence in court before entering his guilty plea.

"The victim in this case has shown incredible strength and resilience throughout the judicial process. I want to place on record my admiration for the bravery she has shown.

"I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed and listened to. And that we will do everything in our power to put the offenders before the courts."