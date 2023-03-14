Christopher Wade approached the teenage victim in Southport town centre at around 10.30pm on August 12, 2022.

The 54-year-old bought alcohol and supplied her with drugs before luring her into a nearby park.

While she was was incapacitated, Wade raped and sexually assaulted her before leaving her on a bench.

The victim later managed to alert a taxi driver to what had happened, at which time police were called.

Wade was last month found guilty of rape, assault by penetration, and sexual assault following an extensive investigation.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison after appearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday (March 14).

Christopher Wade raped an incapacitated young girl after using drugs and alcohol to lure away from a public place in Southport (Credit: Merseyside Police)

He was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Sex Offender notification for life.

DC Jennifer Guest said: “Today’s sentence hopefully gives the victim some comfort as she continues to recover from this traumatic and deeply damaging ordeal, and we will continue to support her going forward.

“We recognise the profound impact such serious crime has on victims, and hopefully she will in time gain strength and a brighter future.

“Wade preyed on and exploited this vulnerable young girl, using drugs and alcohol to lure her away from a public place, and then added to her suffering through the ordeal of an investigation and trial.

“He showed callous disregard for his victim and is clearly a significant danger to the public.

“Wade will now be serving a sentence which reflects the gravity of his crimes, and one which will protect the public.

“We’d also like to thank the taxi driver who showed compassion in looking after the victim and calling police on the night. His swift actions helped our investigation immensely.”

She added: “We are committed to protecting victims of sexual offences, and ensure that anyone who reports an incident to us will be safeguarded and supported throughout the investigation.

“Anyone that has been a victim of a sexual offence or is concerned for the safety of someone they know should come forward and speak to us.

