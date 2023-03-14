Three men wearing face coverings entered Edenfield Mini Market in Bolton Road North at around 8.27am on Tuesday (March 14).

A staff member was then threatened with a weapon before the offenders fled with the till and a quantity of cigarettes.

Officers confirmed no arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.

Three men stormed Edenfield Mini Market before making off with the till and a quantity of cigarettes (Credit: Google)

Det Insp Kate Kennedy, of East CID, said: “This was a nasty crime committed against a shop worker who was just trying to fulfil his role of serving the community of Edenfield. Although left understandably shaken, thankfully he was not hurt.

“Although we are at the early stages of our investigation, I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.

“As part of our enquiries, we would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which captured anything which could assist our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”