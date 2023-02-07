Police launched an investigation after receiving a report 57-year-old Robert Bell had sexually assaulted a young girl when she was just five years old

28 indecent images of children, some the most serious examples of child sexual abuse, were found on his mobile phone and computer following his arrest.

Bell, formerly of Monmouth Road, Blackburn, but now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 and making indecent images of children.

He was given an extended determinate sentence of nine years after appearing in the dock at Preston Crown Court on Monday (February 6).

In a statement to the court, the victim’s mum wrote: “Before this my daughter was a happy, sociable, carefree typical five-year-old.

“Since the incident my daughter no longer sleeps well. She was struggling with her sleep so much that our GP had to give her sleeping medication.

Robert Bell has been jailed after sexually assaulting a young girl in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Last night she finally fell asleep about 1.30am in the morning but said to me she didn't feel safe.

“I feel as though she falls asleep once the exhaustion finally catches up with her and after she has cried herself to sleep.

“As a mother, this really upsets me that no matter how much I reassure her my daughter doesn't feel safe and that no matter what I change the nightmares and fear follow her.

“I feel helpless as there's nothing else I can do and I worry that the neighbours must hear her crying at night and think I'm a terrible mother.”

She added: “My daughter now runs away from men she does not know. She has on occasion asked me if they are bad men too.

“My daughter’s general attitude has completely changed.

“The incident has aged her, you would think she was a teenager with the way she acts.

“She gets angry and swears whereas she wouldn't have before.”

Judge Andrew Jeffries QC described Bell as someone who poses a “significant risk of serious harm to the public” and “a high risk of harm to female children”.

Bell must satisfy the Parole Board that he no longer poses a risk to the public before he is eligible for early release.

He was also made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

DC Cheryl Taylor, of Blackburn CID, said: “Bell is a dangerous offender who poses a risk to children via his perverted sexual interests.

“I am pleased that he has now been given a custodial sentence. The orders handed down by the court also mean his activities will be monitored by the authorities once he is released from prison.

“Finally, I would like to praise the victim and her family for the bravery they have shown throughout this extremely distressing ordeal.