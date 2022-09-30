Officers from the the East Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) Team visited Martin Blake’s home in December after concerns were raised he was not complying with the requirements of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The-58-year-old, who had previously been convicted for child prostitution and numerous fraud offences, was already required to adhere to the notification requirements and a court order restricting his access and usage of the internet.

A number of electronic devices were seized during the visit, including an iPhone, USB sticks and a PC.

Martin Blake, 58, from Longridge, was jailed for five years after being caught with indecent images of children (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A mixture of Category A, B and C indecent images were subsequently found on the PC, iPhone and five USB sticks.

Detectives also found Blake had committed a significant number of other breaches, including using numerous unregistered names and bank accounts, as well as failing to provide further devices identified in the investigation.

Blake, of Redwood Drive, Longridge, pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images of children, as well as breaching his Sex Offender Notification Requirements and his SHPO.

He was jailed for five years, given a revised 10-year SHPO and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life at Preston Crown Court earlier this week.

MOSOVO offender manager Rob Richards, who conducted the investigation, said: “Martin Blake is an incredibly deceptive individual, who has rightly received the maximum possible sentence for his offences.

“Blake clearly had no intention of complying with the conditions applied to him, and he has now been held to account for his actions.

“While Blake clearly has a sexual interest in male children, the motive for using so many names, companies and financial accounts is still unclear.

