The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of killing 27-year-old Hiwa Ali-Khani, who was fatally stabbed in Raikes Road on the evening of Friday, July 8.

Mr Ali-Khani was found in the street near to his Ribbleton home with severe chest wounds. Despite the efforts of paramedics and the trauma team at the Royal Preston Hospital, he was pronounced dead later that night.

A post mortem confirmed his death was due to stab wounds.

A 17-year-old boy has appeared at court in connection with the death of Hiwa Ali-Khani. 27, who died after being stabbed in Raikes Road on July 8, 2022

Yesterday (Thursday, September 29), a 17-year-old boy from Preston appeared at Preston Crown Court charged with his murder.

He pleaded not guilty to Mr Ali-Khani’s murder but pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

He remains in custody pending a trial on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

