Officers attempted to stop a Ford Transit Connect van being driven by defendant Dominic Cain in Accrington at around 2.50am on July 4, 2021.

Cain failed to stop and instead decided to drive without the van’s lights on and through several giveaway junctions.

He eventually lost control down a dirt road at the end of Miller Fold Avenue.

Dominic Cain lied about serving in Afghanistan and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in an attempt to avoid jail (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Cain and the passenger got out and fled the scene, but the defendant was quickly arrested by Insp Matt Plummer.

Cain was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Officers also found a bag of cocaine in his shorts

Cain failed to give a roadside breath test, but was found to be more than twice over the drink-drive limit while in custody.

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, drink-driving, failing to stop, and possession of a Class A drug.

He pleaded guilty to those offences and the sentencing hearing was adjourned for a report to be prepared by the probation service.

During an interview with a probation officer, Cain said he had joined the army and served until he was 18 years of age.

He said that he had then re-joined at the age of 23 and completed tours of Afghanistan.

Cain also said he had been diagnosed with PTSD due to witnessing “a lot of horrible things” during his time in the army.

When the probation officer carried out checks with British Army personnel, it transpired Cain had joined in September 2007 but was given an administrative discharge 13 months later.

He re-joined in November 2015 and was given a medical discharge in June 2017 after being deemed to be below the standards required.

The checks showed that Cain had never served in Afghanistan and his only time overseas was when he conducted training in Cyprus in June 2016.

Cain, 32, of Highfield Mews, Darwen, appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier this month and admitted the further charge of perverting the course of justice.

He was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for three and a half years.

Insp Plummer said: “Cain’s initial behaviour in Accrington in July 2021 was appalling and put the lives of road users and pedestrians at risk. He attempted to escape justice on that night, first by fleeing the van and then failing to provide a sample.

“Having finally admitted what he did he tried to cheat the justice system by shamefully lying about having served in Afghanistan and having PTSD during his pre-sentence report.