The incident occurred when police attempted to carry out a welfare check at the Ramada Hotel in Charnock Richard on January 16, 2023

One officer approached Morgan Evans after he went out of the first-floor fire escape.

The other officers stayed inside the hotel on the other side of the fire door.

A man who attacked two police officers with a knife at the Ramada Hotel in Charnock Richard has been jailed (Credit: Google)

Evans made several threats before attempting to stab the closest officer to him with a knife he had taken from the hotel kitchen.

He then lunged at a second officer as he opened the fire door, piercing the outer layer of his body armour

Fortunately, it connected with the phone in his pocket avoiding serious injury.

Despite officers deploying incapacitant spray and a Taser, Evans took some time before he stopped thrusting the knife at officers.

Evans made no comment in interview and initially pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis – a Class B drug.

A month before the trial, Evans changed his plea to guilty, accepting he attempted to cause grievous bodily harm to the two officers and had been in possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to four years and nine months imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday (August 16).

Victoria Agulló, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This was a sustained attempt to cause really serious harm to officers who were simply trying to carry out a welfare check.

“The officers involved showed great patience in dealing with Mr Evans and it’s thanks to their expert handling that no-one was seriously injured and the matter didn’t escalate further.