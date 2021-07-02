Cyclist killed on country lane as suspected disqualified driver arrested in Horwich

Police were called to a collision involving a light blue Saab 9-3 car and a cyclist in Edge Lane at around 5.20pm on Thursday, July 1.

Emergency services rushed to the incident but a man aged in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death whilst disqualified from driving.

Police were called to a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Horwich. (Credit: Google)

He has since been released under investigation.

PC Simon Venguedasalon, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I am hopeful that there are witnesses who may have seen the Saab or cyclist in the Horwich or Smithills areas shortly before the collision.

"If you have any information or dash cam footage please get in touch with police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2272 of July 1.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

