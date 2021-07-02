Customer hit shopkeeper over head with bottle in 'shocking' Nelson attack
A customer pushed a shopkeeper into shelves before hitting them over the head with a bottle in Nelson.
The incident occurred in Carr Road, Nelson, just before 6pm on Saturday, June 5.
The suspect pushed the victim into shelves before hitting him with a bottle, causing a cut to his head.
No arrest has been made so far.
"This was a shocking offence committed against a victim who was merely trying to do his job," DC Carl Guest, of Burnley CID, said.
"Our enquiries are very much ongoing to identify the individual responsible.
"We now need to speak to the man in the CCTV image who we believe can help with the investigation."
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1294 of June 5.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
