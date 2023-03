Mrs Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, died on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018.

A post-mortem examination found she had sadly died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury. Following this a murder investigation was launched.

Despite a lengthy police investigation, which saw detectives interview hospital staff and conduct forensic testing, Lancashire Police have yet to identify her killer,

Today (Tuesday, March 7), independent charity Crimestoppers has announced a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the conviction of Mrs Kneale’s murderer.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, confirmed the reward offer during an appearance on BBC Crimewatch today.

The programme featured a reconstruction of the circumstances which led to Valerie’s death, as well as interviews with DCI Johnston and Valerie’s niece.

Det Ch Insp Johnston said: “We remain fully committed to finding Valerie’s killer. We know someone will have information key to our investigation. We know someone can help us find the person responsible.

“We believe the reward offer from the independent charity Crimestoppers will help provide that key piece of information to help unlock the case.

“For four years Valerie’s family have been left devastated by her death – they want and deserve justice.

“Her murder is truly tragic and heart-breaking. She was a patient in the hospital, receiving medical treatment when she was subjected to a horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.

“We know someone has had this on their conscience for more than four years now. Do the right thing. Come forward and speak to police – help us to solve this terrible crime.

“Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients.

“We continue to support Valerie’s family and they are being kept fully updated by a specially trained officer.

“Again I ask anyone with information to come forward.

“If you provide information which leads to the conviction of an individual, you could receive a reward of £20,000.

“Please call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use a secure, anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Crimestoppers cannot trace your call or track your IP address and never ask for or record any personal information.”