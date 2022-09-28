The pooch was left minding a car when it’s driver made off from officers in Morecambe, and was later arrested for drink-driving.
The team have also been kept busy with drink and drug-drivers, people with no licence, stolen cars, cloned cars and people causing affray.
For more information on what’s been happening on the region’s highways and byways, click on the photos below.
1. "Ruff" justice
Officers had to ‘paws’ for thought with this driver last week in Morecambe.
The real driver had run off following a pursuit. He was eventually caught and arrested for drunk driving.
The vehicle was recovered and the dog taken home by its owner.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Cloned
This cloned Ford Transit was sighted travelling north bound on the M6.
Patrols stopped it at Burton Services where the driver was dealt with for "numerous offences" and the van was recovered.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Smashed
This van was stopped on M55 because of it's smashed windscreen.
An officer said: "The driver felt their visibility was okay. However the danger to other road users if it fell out was apparent."
The vehicle was recovered from the motorway.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Baseball bat
Police were called to reports that the occupants of this vehicle were causing a disturbance in the Chorley area with a baseball bat.
The distinctive Vauxhall was seen and stopped by patrols shortly after, and the driver was arrested for affray.
Photo: Lancs Police