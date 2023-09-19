News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Man charged after teenager’s ear bitten during attack at Kings Arms pub in Garstang

A man has been charged after a teenager was bitten on the ear during an attack at a pub in Garstang.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of assault at the Kings Arms pub High Street at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 8.

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man had “suffered a bite injury to his ear” during an assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man was arrested in connection with the attack on April 10 following an investigation.

A man has been charged after a teenager was attacked at the Kings Arms pub in Garstang (Credit: Alexander P Kapp)A man has been charged after a teenager was attacked at the Kings Arms pub in Garstang (Credit: Alexander P Kapp)
A man has been charged after a teenager was attacked at the Kings Arms pub in Garstang (Credit: Alexander P Kapp)
Most Popular

Thomas Horn, 23, of Dockinsall Lane, Out Rawcliffe, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and two offences of common assault.

He was summoned to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on December 18.

Detectives on Tuesday (September 19) said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information should email [email protected].