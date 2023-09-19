Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a report of assault at the Kings Arms pub High Street at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 8.

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man had “suffered a bite injury to his ear” during an assault.

A man was arrested in connection with the attack on April 10 following an investigation.

A man has been charged after a teenager was attacked at the Kings Arms pub in Garstang (Credit: Alexander P Kapp)

Thomas Horn, 23, of Dockinsall Lane, Out Rawcliffe, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and two offences of common assault.

He was summoned to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on December 18.

Detectives on Tuesday (September 19) said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses.