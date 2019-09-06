Concern grows for missing 67 year old Margaret Winder

Have your say

Concern is growing for the welfare of missing Margaret Winder, police said.

The 67 year old from Preston was last seen in the Tulketh Avenue area of the city at around 1am this morning.

Margaret Winder

Margaret is 5'2, of medium build, with short white hair.

Police do not know what she is wearing, but said that her mid-length black jacket and black trainers were missing.

They urged Margaret to contact someone she knows to let them know she is safe.

Officers asked anyone with information about where Margaret may be to call 01772 209112 or 101 quoting log number LC-20190906-0123.