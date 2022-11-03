Carol Mercer was last seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday afternoon (November 1).

The 58-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short grey hair.

Carol was last seen wearing a navy blue Bench puffer jacket, brown trousers and brown shoes.

She has links to Blackburn, Burnley and Preston.

“We are becoming really concerned about her,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting log number 0852 of November 1.

Police are becoming really concerned for Carol Mercer who was last seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital (Credit: Lancashire Police)

For immediate sightings, call 999.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.