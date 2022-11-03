News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV appeal to identify man smashing doors at Morecambe wine bar

Do you recognise this man captured on CCTV?

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police are appealing for information following criminal damage at the Brittlestar Wine Bar on Marine Road Central, Morecambe.

Around 11.40pm on Thursday (October 27) a man approached the front of the building with a hammer before smashing glass doors.

Can you help police identify the man in the images, or do you have any information about what happened?

Police want to identify this man captured on CCTV in connection with criminal damage at a Morecambe wine bar. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Most Popular

Call Lancaster CID on (01524) 596455 or email [email protected] quoting log 1445 of October 27.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.