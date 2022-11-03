CCTV appeal to identify man smashing doors at Morecambe wine bar
Do you recognise this man captured on CCTV?
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police are appealing for information following criminal damage at the Brittlestar Wine Bar on Marine Road Central, Morecambe.
Around 11.40pm on Thursday (October 27) a man approached the front of the building with a hammer before smashing glass doors.
Can you help police identify the man in the images, or do you have any information about what happened?
Call Lancaster CID on (01524) 596455 or email [email protected] quoting log 1445 of October 27.
Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.