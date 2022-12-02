News you can trust since 1886
Concern growing for missing Rossendale boy, 15, who was last seen four days ago

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 15-year-old boy from Rossendale.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 1:31pm

Cole Denham, from Rossendale, was last seen in the Accrington area on Monday, November 28.

The 15-year-old was wearing a black hoodie, green t-shirt, green joggers and grey trainers.

Cole Denham, from Rossendale, was last seen in the Accrington area on November 28 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Accrington and Nottingham.

If you have information about where Cole could be, call 101 quoting log number 1300 of November 28.

“For immediate sightings, we ask that you don’t approach Cole but instead call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.