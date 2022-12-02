Concern growing for missing Rossendale boy, 15, who was last seen four days ago
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 15-year-old boy from Rossendale.
Cole Denham, from Rossendale, was last seen in the Accrington area on Monday, November 28.
The 15-year-old was wearing a black hoodie, green t-shirt, green joggers and grey trainers.
He has links to Accrington and Nottingham.
If you have information about where Cole could be, call 101 quoting log number 1300 of November 28.
“For immediate sightings, we ask that you don’t approach Cole but instead call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.