Concern for 56-year-old man missing in Preston

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of 56-year-old Derek Moore, last seen in the Preston area at around 4pm on Sunday (November 14).

Derek is described as 5ft 11 inches, with short dark grey hair and an average build.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, jeans, and a pair of Gola Velcro trainers.

Lancashire Police said he is believed to 'gravitate' towards the Preston Docks area, Haslam Park, Ashton Park, Moor Park, the Tag Lane area of Ingol and the Plungington area.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are now concerned for Derek's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Derek or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 1747 of November 14."

