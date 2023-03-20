Seven arrested, stolen cars recovered, £250k seized and more during last few days on Lancashire’s roads

Police said it’s been a busy few days for their teams out and about on Lancashire’s roads, so they thought they would share some of the things they’ve been up to.

Here’s a breakdown:

Man arrested after gold, silver and cash seized

An arrest was made shortly after patrols signalled for a car to stop on the M6 shortly after 11am on Friday (March 17).

A quantity of gold, silver and cash valued at around £200k was found after the vehicle stopped on the A59.

This was seized along with the car

A 52-year-old man from Frizington was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Police said it has been a busy few days on Lancashire's roads

He was later released under investigation.

“The incident has been handed to our Economic Crime Unit to progress,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Two arrested after car stolen

It was reported a car had been stolen from outside an address in the Brookhouse area of Blackburn at around 2am on Saturday (March 18).

The car was spotted heading towards Ribble Valley and then back towards Blackburn after patrols made their way to the area.

It was located a short time later, abandoned, on Boland Street.

Two Blackburn men, aged 26 and 27, were pursued on foot before being arrested on Railway Grove on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

They were later bailed pending further enquiries until June 18.

£50k in cash found hidden in car

Officers stopped and searched a car just off the M6 close to Lancaster at around 3pm on Saturday (March 18).

A bag containing around £50k in cash was subsequently found hidden in the footwell

A 24-year-old man from West Bromwich was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They were later bailed pending further enquiries until June 18.

Man arrested after drugs and cash found in stolen car

Exasperated residents reported a Jeep Cherokee being driven dangerously by two people in balaclavas in the Stevenson Street East area of Accrington at around 12.45pm on Sunday (March 19).

It was reported the vehicle had collided with a stationary car and had almost collided with several pedestrians. It was also causing a noise nuisance.

The vehicle was located on Willows Lane after patrols made their way to the area.

Two men inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot but were pursued and detained moments later.

A large amount of cash and drugs were found inside the car, while the vehicle was found to be stolen and being driven on cloned plates.

A 29-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 28-year-old man from Accrington was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Both remained in custody on Monday afternoon (March 20).

Man arrested after stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen car was spotted in Colne at around 11.15pm on Sunday.

It was stopped while making its way from the A56 onto the M66.

The driver was arrested and the car was returned to its rightful owner in Bradford.