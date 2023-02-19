On Friday (February 17), officers from the Chorley and South Ribble Task Force arrested two males, aged 27 and 34, following a continued spate of shoplifting in the town.

One of the males was arrested having been linked to a rural burglary in Rivington and upon being arrested he made derogatory remarks about an officer’s religion and therefore was arrested for racially aggravated public order.

As a result both males were charged with the shoplifting offences and enquiries are ongoing into the burglary and the racially aggravated public order.

Chorley and South Ribble Task Force say it's been a busy weekend for them.

A police spokesperson said: “This is a reminder to the public that we take incidents of Hate crime very seriously and we will take Positive action against those responsible.”

On Saturday (February 18), following community intelligence, the task force obtained an urgent warrant where they believed that a male had been growing cannabis and bypassed the electric meter in the process.

Chorley Police said: “This information turned out to be absolutely spot on and as a result a 42 year was arrested. Enquiries are ongoing in respect of this matter.

“Thanks to the community for the vital information you provide us.

"If you know of drug activity in your local area and wish to see some action taken you can report this via 101 or via crime stoppers.

