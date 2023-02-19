Nicola Bulley: a body has been found in the River Wyre after huge police search

A statement issued by Lancashire Police said: “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity.

“We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

A body has been found by officers searching for missing mum of two Nicola Bulley.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

Police officers at the scene in St Michael's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that Lancashire Police received a tip-off from two walkers before midday today (Sunday 19), and they proceeded to seal off Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s – less than a mile from where Nicola vanished.

By 1pm, police drones and a police helicopter could be seen hovering over the trees nearby, whilst a police car was apparently refusing to let locals or journalists within a half mile distance

At around 2pm, the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Rebecca Smith, arrived at the scene.

Nicola, 45, was last seen on January 27 and a huge search has been underway ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad