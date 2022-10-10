Chorley pub attack leaves man with broken jaw and cheekbone
A man was seriously injured after he was punched and kicked in the head outside a Chorley pub.
He was attacked outside the Rose and Crown pub in St Thomas's Road, near the police station, at around 7.50pm on Sunday, September 18.
The man was punched in the pub’s beer garden before the scuffle spilled to the car park where he was kicked in the head by a second suspect.
He suffered a double fracture to the jaw and a fractured cheek bone. Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside a Chorley pub in which a man suffered serious facial injuries.
“There were numerous people in the pub and beer garden at the time and we are urging witnesses to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0241 of September 26.