He was attacked outside the Rose and Crown pub in St Thomas's Road, near the police station, at around 7.50pm on Sunday, September 18.

The man was punched in the pub’s beer garden before the scuffle spilled to the car park where he was kicked in the head by a second suspect.

He suffered a double fracture to the jaw and a fractured cheek bone. Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside a Chorley pub in which a man suffered serious facial injuries.

“There were numerous people in the pub and beer garden at the time and we are urging witnesses to come forward.”