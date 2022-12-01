A 9-year-old girl was confronted by the man outside Sacred Heart Primary School in Poulton Street as she left school on Monday afternoon (November 28).

The child said she didn’t know or recognise the man, who asked her questions such as “Where do you live?” and “Who are you staying with?”

Her concerned mum reported the worrying incident to police and an investigation is under way.

Her daughter provided a description of the man to officers, but Lancashire Police has not made these details available at this stage.

The force said PCSO patrols will be stepped up in the area and around other local schools over the coming days.

Sacred Heart was informed of the incident and all parents are expected to be informed via letter and/or email.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of a report of a man acting suspiciously around Sacred Heart Primary School in Ashton, Preston.

“It was reported a 9-year-old girl was approached by a male at around 3.10pm on Monday (November, 28) who tried to engage in conversation with her.

"There was no attempt to make physical contact with the girl.

“We know this will be causing some concerns for the community and officers are carrying out additional patrols in this area and around other local schools.

"Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.

“The investigation into this report is very much ongoing and our officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information which may assist in our enquiries.”

