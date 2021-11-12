Concerns were raised to police about a girl who was being contacted by a man on Snapchat and WhatsApp in January 2020.

The 12-year-old girl, who confirmed the man was Alex Dyson, later revealed to detectives that she had been attacked and raped by Dyson in a local park.

Officers promptly launched an investigation and further offences committed by Dyson were uncovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyson was arrested and charged and later pleaded guilty at court.

He was convicted of rape, sexual grooming, causing sexual activity with a child and making of indecent images.

Dyson, 22, of Brown Street, was sentenced to ten years in prison, with a further eight years on licence, at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, November 11).

Det Sgt Ian Zanelli, of Preston Police's Exploitation Team, said: "This was a challenging and complex investigation and the sentence is a fantastic result for the victim and her family.

"Dyson is a sexual predator who targeted his victim, preying on her vulnerabilities to carry out shocking and depraved offences.

"His imprisonment and sentence reflect the gravity of his actions."

Dyson will be on the sex offenders' register for life, and was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and a lifetime restraining order against the victim.

"I must praise the victim for her strength in supporting our prosecution," Det Sgt Ian Zanelli added.

"She has shown great courage and bravery in coming forward and reporting the crimes to police.

"We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse no matter how long ago or who the alleged perpetrator to come forward and report it to us confident in the knowledge we will investigate with professionalism and sensitivity."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.