Distraction thief who stole £1,000 from woman’s handbag in Blackburn sentenced – but second suspect still sought by police

A distraction thief who stole an envelope containing £1,000 from a woman’s handbag in Blackburn has been sentenced.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST

The victim, a woman in her 60s, withdrew £1,000 from the NatWest Bank in King William Street before putting it into an envelope at around 12.25pm.

She then put the envelope in her handbag and sat down on a bench outside the bank before going to a charity shop.

The victim was followed by an unidentified woman as she walked into the shop, who was later joined by Marina Vasileva.

Officers still need to identify the woman who is carrying a t-shirt in this CCTV image (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers still need to identify the woman who is carrying a t-shirt in this CCTV image (Credit: Lancashire Police)
While the victim was distracted, the envelope was taken from her handbag.

Vasileva and the second woman then left the shop before entering Farmfoods, where Vasileva used the stolen bank card to make three fraudulent transactions of £20.48, £45.81 and £20.48.

Two further transactions were made at Outdoor Action in King Street.

PC Mark Slater, of the Blackburn with Darwen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a really calculated offence committed against a vulnerable woman who was entitled to go shopping without fear of having her money stolen.”

Vasileva, of Woodhouse Grove, Huddersfield, was identified following CCTV enquiries and later charged with theft and fraud by false representation.

She admitted the offences when she appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

She was sentenced to four months custody, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Vasileva was also told to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Officers still need to identify the woman who was captured carrying a t-shirt on the CCTV image as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or by call 101, quoting log number 769 of April 4, 2023.