Chorley man charged with theft after £100-worth of meat stolen from Asda superstore
Lancashire Police have charged a man with theft after meat products worth around £100 were stolen from Asda in Chorley.
On Friday, 6th September, police were called following reports that the items had been stolen from the supermarket, with a 37-year-old man soon arrested. Following police consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, it can now be revealed that Adam Larkin, 37, of Lyons Lane, Chorley has been charged with theft from a shop.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.