Chorley man charged with arson after Clifford Street flats fire

A man has been charged after a fire at flats in Chorley at the weekend.

By Matthew Calderbank
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 2:15pm

Police were called to reports of a fire in the stairwell of flats on Clifford Street at around 3.45am on Sunday (December 11).

A 58-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life.

Simon Darlington, from Clifford Street, Chorley has since been charged with ‘arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered’.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire broke out at flats in Clifford Street, Chorley on Sunday (December 11)
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, December 12).

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, but police say their condition is not thought to be serious.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 253 of December 11.