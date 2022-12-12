Police were called to reports of a fire in the stairwell of flats on Clifford Street at around 3.45am on Sunday (December 11).

A 58-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life.

Simon Darlington, from Clifford Street, Chorley has since been charged with ‘arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered’.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, December 12).

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, but police say their condition is not thought to be serious.